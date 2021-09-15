Scared to death had to be the feeling for a Pauls Valley area couple waking up in the middle of the night because of a noise from a man roaming around inside their home.
The recent early morning home invasion now has a Pauls Valley man behind bars on five criminal charges, including felonies like burglary and assaulting a police officer.
Christopher Allen Trevino, 30, is believed to have been under the influence of something when he broke into the home east of PV back on Sept. 3.
A bond of $150,000 was given to Trevino, including part of that for a felony domestic abuse count related to a domestic abuse allegation involving his former girlfriend.
An affidavit filed with the formal charges shows it was just before 4 a.m. when the home invasion occurred as the couple told a PV 911 dispatcher a male subject broke into their house and was holding at least one of them at gunpoint.
The male homeowner reported he was physically fighting with the subject moments before law enforcement officers from three agencies arrived at the scene.
When they got there one officer from Stratford wound up on top of the suspect, later identified as Trevino, as he continued kicking the officer. Also there were a Pauls Valley police officer and Garvin County sheriff’s deputy.
Even before that the reporting party said he and his wife were asleep when they were awakened by a noise from a bathroom.
Getting up to investigate, the man said the suspect left the bedroom and went into the living room.
The homeowner said he confronted the suspect as he later claimed to not know Trevino.
“Trevino continued walking into different rooms and knocking things over,” the officer stated in his report.
“(The victim) said Trevino grabbed a hammer and knocked a hole into an ironing board in the craft room. (The homeowner) grabbed a shotgun and told his wife to call 911.”
Returning to the living room the male homeowner told the suspect to leave the residence.
“Trevino aggressively approached and tried to grab the shotgun.”
The homeowner reported he struck Trevino in the stomach with the barrel of the shotgun and was able to get the suspect in a headlock and take him to the floor where he held the man until officers arrived.
Those officers noted Trevino appeared to be under the influence of some type of stimulant as he remained combative while being taken into custody.
Along with the five charges for the home invasion, another felony against Trevino is for an alleged domestic abuse incident with his former girlfriend back on Aug. 5.
Documents show Trevino was convicted in 2015 of domestic abuse in neighboring Pontotoc County.
