The Pauls Valley crowd can almost sniff this one out in advance as a tasty chance to get some visiting in is coming this weekend.
It's the 54th annual Groundhog Breakfast gathering at the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley, 401 North Willow.
The all-you-can-eat event is planned from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1.
Anyone and everyone is invited to come as all donations received will go toward youth programs.
For more information call 405-238-0153.
Garvin County residents are among those with the chance to be a part of a program designed to help solve some types of court disputes.
Another free basic training session comes later this week for the Early Settlement East Central Mediation Program.
The training is for qualified adults wanting to become volunteer court mediators in Garvin, Hughes, Okfuskee, Coal, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
The free, 20-hour mediation training is set for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30-31 at the East Central University campus in Ada as anyone interested is encouraged to contact the Early Settlement – East Central office to request a volunteer mediator application form.
Contact the Early Settlement office at 580-559-5674 or by email at earlysettlement@ecok.edu for more information.
• The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Punkins Restaurant.
