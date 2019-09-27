It was not guilty on all three counts for a man accused of forcing lewd acts on a teenage girl more than six years ago at their Wynnewood area residence.
After a couple of hours or so in deliberations a seven-man, five-woman jury acquitted Brandon Cross, 38, of any wrongdoing as his trial wrapped up this week in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Cross, formerly a reserve police officer in Wynnewood, has maintained his innocence from the start after being accused of sexually abusing his then girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter.
The actual criminal charges filed against Cross didn't actually come until last year, which his defense attorney Billy Vandever of Pauls Valley says is one of the big things that left plenty of holes in the case and a lot of doubt about the accusations.
“Obviously we're happy with the verdicts,” Vandever said.
“I didn't believe there was sufficient evidence for a conviction. I just want to say I appreciate the jury for doing their duty. It's not easy being a juror, but our system doesn't work without them.”
Early in the week the girl, now 19 years old, took to witness stand to describe three times she claims Cross approached her an inappropriate manner all those years ago.
Emotions ran high as she testified there were lewd acts, including molestation, on two of those times in the summer of 2013.
One of the things Cross' defense attacked was the fact the girl didn't report the alleged acts for two years. During that time she apparently did normal activities, such as ask for rides and on one occasion joined Cross and her mother on a cruise.
Vandever told jurors early on in the trial there were some inconsistencies with the girl's statements and actions after the alleged acts.
“He was persistent in taking this to trial,” Vandever said about Cross. “He wanted his case tried before a jury.
“He has insisted all along that he didn't do these things.”
