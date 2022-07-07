A turn that went all wrong

A Lindsay connection was right in the middle of a turn that went completely wrong as two vehicles collided Wednesday morning inside the city limits of Alex.
It was 33-year-old Justin Hamilton of Lindsay who was driving a semi truck struck from behind by a car state troopers report was speeding at the time.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the truck driven by Hamilton and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Haley Kinsey, 31, of Bradley behind the wheel were both traveling westbound on state Highway 19 in the Grady County town.
Troopers determined when Hamilton's truck slowed to make a left turn the car driven by Kinsey failed to reduce speed as it struck the large truck in the rear.
Kinsey was pinned in the vehicle for nearly an hour before being freed by Grady County firefighters using an extraction tool.
She was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, arm and leg internal and external injuries.
A five-year-old girl in Kinsey's vehicle was taken by a Lindsay E.M.S. ambulance to Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was treated for a minor head injury and released.
Hamilton was not injured as troopers report both drivers were using their seat belts at the time of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.