At least one tourism board member believes Pauls Valley should start now looking at ways to fund a future facility meant to serve as a kind of community center for various gatherings.
During a meeting last week Randy McGee said he’s been thinking about the need to starting looking at coming up with ways to fund a kind of multipurpose civic center here in PV.
He says a place is needed to host specific kinds of events, such as a long list of plays coming from the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group over the past few years.
“Right now we’re dependent on county and school facilities,” McGee said.
“That’s not that bad, but we could have more. We have a dynamic environment that we’re in.
“We have plays that are put in venues for 80 people. If there’s a venue that seats 500 tourism can get behind that.
“I think we could start by trying to determine what we need.”
With that in mind, McGee thinks it’s a good idea to start thinking about conceptual drawings for a small but not too small future facility.
He also thinks it’s a good idea to begin the process of figuring out how to fund a facility of this kind.
“Tourism needs to start to develop a sinking fund, a budgeting process and look to build a community center,” he said.
“We need to be the seed. We should be conceptualizing a community center for plays, small concerts, art shows, any number of events.”
•••
Fellow tourism board member C.J. Peachlyn believes Pauls Valley would be a great place to host a special kind of games with the older folks in mind.
Peachlyn’s idea is start looking at how it could host an Oklahoma Senior Games someday, which he says will help tourism by bringing families to PV.
“My idea is to get with this and join it,” Peachlyn said.
“We need to present something to the state so we can be involved in this. We got to reach out and see what we need to do to get in this.”
Also on the board, Jesse Alvarado describes the event as “Olympics for seniors.”
Although unrelated, Amy Richey said she wants to look closer at marketing Pauls Valley with more permanent signs to promote local events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.