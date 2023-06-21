A walk on the artsy side

It’s nearly time to again take a walk on the creative side as Pauls Valley’s downtown area will soon host the next version of a local art walk.
The PV Arts Council is again getting things ready for a Fifth Friday Art Walk as this next one is scheduled to go from 5:55 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30.
Naturally there’s going to artists showing their work in the PV Arts and Cultural Center, corner of Paul and Walnut streets, along with art galleries and shops in the downtown.
There will also be music, food trucks, silent auctions and door prizes.
In the art walk spotlight is the Garvin County 4-H Photography Show and PV Arts Council Member Show.
There is also a Summer Art Market hosted at The Vault gallery.
This gallery kicks off from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on art walk day, followed by 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Artists scheduled to show are Kathryn Nelson, Candace Shanholzer, Madeline Dillner, Arlinda Chandler, Leatrice Perry, Katy Nickell, Crystal Goertzen and
Emily & Ava’s Designs.
•••
The 7th annual Duck Derby Race and Contest will be July 21 at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
Plastic ducks are available for $5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
The Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley is now offered to youngsters.
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 28.
Themes include Fitness Week June 26-30 with more coming in July.
To register fill out forms available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
•••
A summer reading program at Pauls Valley’s public library is continuing weekly throughout June and July.
The theme is “All Together Now” as the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
There's also a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Movies coming this month include The Incredibles and Harry Potter.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
