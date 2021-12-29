A year's worth of election ballots

One simple request can go a long way for any Garvin County voters hoping to get a year's worth of ballots.
Voters can go online or in-person to get an application form to request to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the 2022 election year.
One way to make the request is go online to the Oklahoma State Election Board website, where application forms can be downloaded and printed out.
Those forms are also available at the Garvin County Election Board located in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the election year. Interested voters will need to submit a new request for 2022.
There are also some deadlines for some area voters to keep in mind.
First up is a Feb. 8 election for an Elmore City municipal race and Wynnewood school bond issue.
Jason Smith and Derek Allen Upshaw are in a race to claim the two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the Elmore City Council.
In Wynnewood it's a bond issue on the February ballot.
The first proposition in the Wynnewood issue is $210,000 for technology districtwide, while a second proposition is $350,000 for school buses and transportation.
School bond issues must receive at least 60 percent support to pass.
For this election the deadline to register to vote is Jan. 14, while 5 p.m. Jan. 24 is the last time to submit a request for absentee ballots.
A couple of Garvin County school races are on the ballot for April 5.
One is in Whitebead as school board incumbent Jess Patton is set to go against challenger Belinda Hunt.
Another race is in the Elmore City-Pernell district as Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens filed to run for one school board office.
Voter registration for this spring election is by March 11, while the absentee deadline is by March 21.
