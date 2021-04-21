A measure to restrict abortions in Oklahoma by ensuring only board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists can perform them passed the state Senate Tuesday.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is the principal Senate author of House Bill 1904. Her District 43 seat in the Senate includes a western portion of Garvin County.
“Under current law, any licensed physician can perform this medical procedure. Until we can completely stop abortions in Oklahoma, this bill will ensure that at least women are being seen by a licensed OB-GYN,” Garvin said.
“This can be a dangerous procedure, and should an emergency arise or the mother experience adverse effects, she’ll have a doctor specially training to handle such situations. This will help better protect our state’s unborn and the health of their mothers.”
During her debate, Garvin shared with her fellow members that since 2012 around 100,000 abortions have been conducted in Oklahoma – a number she hopes will decrease significantly with this legislation.
Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, is the House author of the measure.
“House Bill 1904 protects the lives of both unborn babies and mothers by ensuring that when abortion does occur, it is absolutely medically necessary to save the life of mother and the physician performing this procedure is extremely well-qualified,” said Roe, whose District 42 seat in the House covers most of Garvin County.
“I am optimistic that this legislation will help lower the abortion rate in Oklahoma. I’m very glad the bill was passed by the House and eagerly look forward to the governor signing it into law.”
The bill now goes to the governor for final consideration.
