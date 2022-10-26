Abuse case a clash of cultures

Not torture but discipline is what a Garvin County defendant claims he was doing when he placed a hot machete on the bottom of his young daughter's feet last year.
Mohamed Abdelrahman, 31, has already been sentenced to a 35-year prison sentence and earlier this week was given a little more time behind bars.
Abdelrahman was back in a Pauls Valley courtroom on Monday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Abdelrahman is accused of brutally beating his wife with an aluminum baseball bat and threatening her with a machete and knife during a Feb. 15, 2021 incident at their Elmore City area home.
He also used a heated up machete blade to torture their five-year-old daughter.
Against the advice of his own attorney, Phillip Morton of Stratford, Abdelrahman did take the stand during this week's sentencing.
Not shying away from his guilt the defendant said it was more of a culture clash that led to his actions that resulted in severe injuries for both his wife and young daughter.
“I didn't know anything about the law in the United States. What I did I didn't know was wrong,” Abdelrahman said, adding he grew up in Egypt in a family that treated these types of physical punishments as “discipline” and not criminal assaults.
“This is how we do it back at home. Back home that's how we grow up. Just my family is like that, not everybody in Egypt,” he said while adding he's been in the U.S. since 2019.
“Now I know it's abuse. Back home I didn't know I was being abused. I thought it was just discipline. I came from an all different culture; I come from an all different way of life.”
Abdelrahman said he was using that “discipline” of the child not to get information about his wife's possible affairs with other men.
Instead, Abdelrahman said it was about showing the girl not to see her mother as a role model.
“I didn't want her to be like her mom,” he said, claiming things like drug use.
“I didn't do it to extract information but because I feared that she wouldn't be good.
“This was discipline. I didn't know it would be that bad. In my country we have too much discipline. What I know is discipline growing up to be good. If I was not good I got too much discipline.”
He also claimed to use the baseball bat to strike his wife multiple times after she initially swung it at her and he simply “got angry.”
“I didn't mean to hurt her,” he said about the child and the severe injuries he caused to her feet.
“Hurting my daughter – that's the one thing killing me. Now I know I did wrong.
“I'm very sorry for what I did. I can't undo what I did. All I can do is try to learn from my mistakes and get better.”
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner was at times fired up to question the defendant and point out the horrific nature of using a hot machete to torture a child.
“I don't know how anybody does that to a child. How does a parent do that to their own child,” Miner said.
“It's as egregious of abuse to a child that I've ever seen. He's already got 35 years. What can I ask for that is sufficient punishment for this.
“If the torture of a five-year-old little girl doesn't deserve a life sentence, what does?”
At times Miner used large poster size photos of the injuries to the young girl's feet to argue for harsh punishment, while also quizzing the defendant on why he chose to torture the girl but not his three-year-old son at the time.
District Judge Leah Edwards didn't take long to hand Abdelrahman a 45-year term, which running concurrent to his previous sentence of 35 years essentially gives him an additional 10 years in prison.
Abdelrahman still has yet another day in court as one pending charge against him – assaulting his wife with intent to kill her – has a jury trial date currently set for early next year.
