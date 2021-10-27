Just days after waiving some of his rights a Paoli man facing about 30 sexual abuse charges accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
In fact, it was 31 felony charges faced by Jerry Lee Walker, 39.
Earlier this week Walker pleaded no contest to all charges resulting in what amounts to three decades in prison.
All of Walker's charges alleged he was leading a teenage girl down a long path of sexual exploitation.
The allegations were supported with plenty of cell phone messages found between Walker and the girl.
Walker was accused of first pushing for the Paoli teen to send nude photos of herself and then offering money for sex and later forcing the girl into sexual acts.
Court records show Walker first expressed interest in the girl with electronic messages starting back in June 2019. The interactions continued until earlier this year when the teen was 16 years old.
Formal allegations included forcible oral sodomy, soliciting child prostitution, lewd proposals to a child, solicitation of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery of a minor.
Recent criminal filings in Garvin County include a Pauls Valley man accused of domestic abuse and firearm possession, while an Ardmore couple appear to have been caught in the act of stealing from a local salvage yard.
Three felony charges were filed late last week against Roshay Lamont Flowers, 43.
They come after what appears to have been an argument with his girlfriend at a Wynnewood residence in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.
A Wynnewood police officer reporting hearing a gunshot, which led to a screaming woman running down a street. The “extremely scared” woman crying “hysterically” pointed at Flowers as he walked up to the scene.
The woman claimed he fired gunshots, choked her and struck her on the head during an argument.
She also claimed he pointed the gun “in my face.”
According to police, Flowers first claimed to never have a gun, but then changed the story to say he never shot at anyone but instead pointed the handgun in the air with no intention of hurting anyone.
Officers, who reported an odor of alcohol on Flowers, said a small revolver was later found.
The charges against Flowers included domestic abuse after a 2019 conviction for domestic assault and battery and a couple of firearm possession counts.
The Ardmore pair of Josh McKenzie, 42, and Vanessa Ann Deatherage, 43, both received felony grand larceny charges after an attempted theft from the Thompson Salvage Yard just west of Pauls Valley.
Court records show the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
A Garvin County sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle parked with headlights shining into the salvage yard. About that time the vehicle accelerated away eastbound on state Highway 19.
After a traffic stop the deputy could see the vehicle's backseat was filled with radiators.
When asked what they were doing at the salvage yard, McKenzie is reported to have said, “Scrapping.”
“I thought it was abandoned property,” he said when asked if he had permission to be at the site. The owner of the business later confirmed the two suspects did not have permission.
Found in their vehicle were 11 radiators and two catalytic converters, along with tools often used to cut the converters and other car parts off of vehicles.
It was also reported more than $3,300 damage was sustained by vehicles at the site.
