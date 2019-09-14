There was no testimony but instead some big changes this week for a Pauls Valley couple accused of sexually abusing their own child and beating two others.
The planned preliminary hearing in a PV courtroom never really happened for Gerrad Coddington, 25, and his wife, Christina Nelson-Coddington, 30.
Instead, Coddington is now expected to change his plea and throw himself on the mercy of the court, while his wife has pleaded no contest to all counts.
Her sentencing date is now scheduled for early December in a Garvin County District courtroom as a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.
Although this week's hearing didn't include testimony officials with the state attorney general's office filed a list of witnesses they had intended to call to the stand.
One is a forensic interviewer who spoke this summer with three children believed to be the victims of the alleged acts by the couple.
A court document shows one of the children claimed he was pushed, tasered more than once, spanked 15 times with a wooden spoon and a leather work belt, had his feet bound with cuffs and was slammed into a wall.
Another time the child said he was beaten with a belt that had nails, which when struck would stick in his back.
One of the children told a child welfare specialist there were beatings, their hands and feet were at times cuffed and screws were placed in a window to keep them from escaping and running away.
According to the filed document, two of the children described being restrained and spanked by both defendants with a wooden spoon or spiked belt.
The abuse allegations against the those children are from November last year through June 14.
Gerrad Coddington faces 17 formal charges filed in Garvin County, while his wife has a dozen.
Among them are both defendants are accused of sexually abusing the woman's two-year-old daughter and Coddington's stepdaughter from March through mid-June this year. Others include possessing and manufacturing child pornography.
