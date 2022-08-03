Fear was at the center of a young girl’s sexual abuse nightmare for years in a Maysville home as a second defendant has now been sentenced in the case.
First it was David Wood, 44, who last fall received a life term in prison with all but 20 years suspended after he took a plea deal for the 20 criminal charges he faced for sexually abusing the girl for years.
In a hearing last week it was his wife, Amanda Wood, 41, who learned her fate as she contends it was fear for her own life and others that kept her from coming forward to report the abusive things her husband was doing to a girl 14 years old when the truth did come to light.
“David Wood is dangerous and had threatened me and my life many times before I could figure out a safe way to get us out and away from him because he was home all the time and not working,” Amanda Wood said in a statement included in a court document prepared for last week’s sentencing hearing.
“When you are extremely scared of someone you have lived with for a long time it is not easy getting out without getting hurt or killed or someone else killed.”
In the end Wood was given a seven-year deferred sentence on the amended charge of enabling child physical abuse with 18 months of supervised probation by state officials.
She was also ordered to pay fines and court costs and 60 hours of community sentencing over the next nine months.
It was back in March 2021 when Maysville police questioned the girl, who said in July 2015 she and her siblings first stayed a weekend and then several years with their neighbors, the Woods.
The girl's statements submitted for Amanda Wood's hearing last week offer a glimpse into the ongoing trauma she suffered.
“For 5 1/2 years David Wood abused me sexually, physically and mentally,” she said, adding it started with “inappropriate touching” and led to sexual abuse.
“The longer I was there, the worse it got. I did not like what was happening to me, but he scared me. If he did not get what he wanted he would get very angry and the physical abuse would start then.
“I was living a nightmare. I have lifelong trauma due to this man and his wife. I was depressed. I am terrified to go to sleep. I am afraid of the dark. I have nightmares and I have constant flashbacks of being right back in that house with him.
“Not only did David abuse me but they also deprived me of a childhood, friendships, a relationship with my siblings and a relationship with my mother, all for their own selfish, sick reasons.
“David also threatened me, telling me that if I tried to go back with my mom he would kill her, or if I told anyone what was happening to me, he would kill me or them.
“David is an evil person who preys on young innocent children. Even though I believe there could never be enough time served for the amount of damage he has caused me, he is right where he deserves to be. He will be locked up and not able to hurt anyone else ever again.”
