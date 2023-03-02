For Pauls Valley High School having one or more of its students honored as one of the very best in all of Oklahoma is getting to be a regular thing.
The latest is Chloee Nunez as she’s among the 2023 class of the top 100 public high school seniors named academic all-state scholars by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
The recent honor for Nunez means she’s now on the list of several PV High School students earning this highest of academic achievements over the past few years.
In fact, there's been a total of 17 PVHS students who have earned the honor since 1992, including two in 2021.
Learning of Nunez’ honor really didn’t surprise Kirk Moore, who is the local school’s principal.
“It’s no surprise with her. She’s never made a B in her life,” Moore said about Nunez.
“Its pretty impressive to be one of the top 100 students in the state.”
The principal not only likes the fact that Nunez is earning this really big honor, it brings a smile when he’s asked about how it just adds to this impressive recent history of so many Pauls Valley students being named academic all-state.
“It’s a reflection of our educators in the district – from elementary school to high school. It’s not only teachers but the parents,” he said.
“It’s confirmation that education is pretty good in this district. With Chloe in the top 100 in the state it’s another example of that. The kids we turn out here are pretty solid.”
With the honor Nunez’ name will not go up on a banner hung in the PVHS gym listing the students named academic all-state over the years, along with all the other all-state banners for things like sports and band.
This 37th class of academic all-staters comes from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.
Since the award’s inception in 1987 around 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named academic all-state scholars.
Each of this year’s all-staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion.
All of them will be recognized at a banquet set for May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Andrew J. Morris, president of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”
To be eligible for the honor students must meet one of the following criteria – an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30, a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370 or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit Scholarship. A total of 29 did earn semi-finalist status.
This year’s all-staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average grade point average was 4.25.
