The call of an active shooter this weekend led to law enforcement officers from all over dropping what they were doing and responding to the scene near Pauls Valley's city lake.
When the smoke had cleared William Philpott, 39, was wounded and in custody Saturday after he put on body armor and fired multiple shots for a long time at many of those same officers.
In the aftermath agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are taking a closer look at the officer-involved shooting on June 18.
According to the OSBI, it all started when an off-duty Pauls Valley police officer reported that Philpott, who is apparently her neighbor, was making threats toward her and her family.
When officers arrived they found Philpott outside of the home just northeast of Pauls Valley.
Officers reported Philpott went inside the residence before returning with body armor on and carrying firearms. It was then he began shooting at the officers.
Those officers say Philpott was firing at them for more than two hours forcing them to take cover behind their patrol vehicles.
At around 2 p.m. the Chickasaw Lighthorse Tactical Team arrived with a SWAT type vehicle, along with another armored vehicle. Those vehicles provided cover for officers as the were able to escape to safety.
At some point Philpott is reported to have raised his pistol at Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse officers when he was shot three times.
Philpott was given medical aid by officers, while members of a tactical team cleared the house. He was treated for his injuries at the scene before being airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
While processing the house OSBI agents reported seizing multiple weapons and other evidence.
Still in the hospital at the time, Philpott was officially placed under arrest at 11 a.m. Monday.
When released from the hospital Philpott will be transported to the Garvin County Detention Center to face three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in state court.
No specifics were released, but officials say the criminal case against Philpott could possibly wind up being prosecuted in federal court because the incident occurred on Chickasaw land and involved both native and non-native individuals.
