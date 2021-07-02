Activities lined up for the 4th

There should be a lot of festival-goers coming to the Love PV and Independence Day celebration in Pauls Valley.
The patriotic gathering is planned for Sunday, July 4 in the local Wacker Park and inside the Panther football stadium.
The schedule of events include:
• The event officially begins at 4 p.m. with a live deejay, food trucks, vendors opening, inflatable rides and activities for kids, sign-ups for watermelon seed spitting and bull riding.
• A dunk tank is set to begin at 5 p.m.
• PV's famous watermelon seed spitting contest gets underway at 6 p.m., along with live music from the Deviney Smith Band. Rush Springs Watermelon Queen Jerricka Funk and national Watermelon Queen Paige Huntington are scheduled to be in attendance.
• Glow in the Dark activities begin at 9 p.m.
• At 9:40 p.m. are the presentation of colors, national anthem by brother-sister Wiley Winters and Missy Rude and a fireworks show.
