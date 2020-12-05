Ada event to look at redistricting

State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, and Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada, are inviting constituents to attend an upcoming town hall meeting in Ada to provide information and get public input on the redistricting process.
The Senate and House are each sponsoring a series of town hall meetings throughout the state in order to facilitate an open and transparent process.
The Senate meeting in Ada is the first of these, which will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 in the Seminar Center of the Pontotoc Technology Center.
“Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, the Legislature is tasked with using those new population figures to redraw boundary lines for legislative and congressional districts to ensure they contain approximately the same amount of people,” McCortney said.
“We want to make sure Oklahomans understand the importance of this process, how it works, and have an opportunity to share their own ideas.
“These boundaries will impact representation for the next decade, so we welcome and encourage the public’s participation.”
Presenters at the town hall will give an overview of the legislative redistricting process and the public will have an opportunity to offer their comments.
Oklahomans can also submit redistricting comments via email to the Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov. The town hall can also be viewed via livestream on the Senate’s official website at www.oksenate.gov.
“It’s vital that Oklahomans across the state are involved in the redistricting process, which will directly impact our Legislature for the next decade,” Johns said.
“The people of Oklahoma elect their legislators, and the people of Oklahoma will have a say in the redistricting process. These public meetings give Oklahomans the opportunity to voice their opinions and help ensure that legislative districts are redrawn fairly and transparently, and I encourage anybody who is interested to attend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.