Ada residents hurt in area wreck

Two Ada residents were badly hurt when their vehicle crashed through a rural intersection over the weekend in far eastern Garvin County.
The accident came Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2 as both the driver, Trent Graves, 29, and a passenger, Jade Tyler, 28, were later admitted into a hospital with serious injuries.
State troopers report both individuals were in a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling northbound on County Road 3370.
Moments before 4 p.m. the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 1520 sending it airborne through the crossroads about two miles west of Stratford.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a fence and tree.
Tyler is reported to have been pinned in the vehicle for about 20 minutes before she was freed by Stratford firefighters using an extraction tool.
Both Graves and Tyler were initially taken by Stratford EMS to Mercy Hospital in Ada and later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Both were admitted in critical condition with trunk internal and external injuries.
Although troopers are still investigating the official cause of the accident, they did confirm both individuals were wearing seat belts at the time.
Also assisting at the wreck site were Pauls Valley firefighters and Stratford police.
