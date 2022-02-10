Airlift help comes after wreck

Helicopters were busy flying patients out to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Pauls Valley.
Injured were a Pauls Valley woman in one vehicle, while an Ardmore woman was driving the other as the two collided on U.S. Highway 77 just south of town.
Hurt were 30-year-old Stephanie Taylor of Pauls Valley and Carolyn England, 70, of Ardmore.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Taylor was driving a 2012 Kia Forte southbound, while a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by England was coming from the opposite direction on the same highway.
Investigating troopers are not sure what caused England's vehicle to cross over the highway's center line and into the path of oncoming traffic.
Those same troopers determined Taylor's vehicle also went over the center line in an attempt to avoid a collision.
Instead, the vehicle driven by England was corrected back into the northbound lane, where it struck Taylor's vehicle head-on at around 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 about one mile south of PV.
Both women were later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in serious condition.
Listed injuries for Taylor include trunk internal, arm and head, while for England it was trunk internal and head.
Both motorists are reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Troopers were assisted at the wreck site by Pauls Valley police officers and firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.