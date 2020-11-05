Airplanes, cars hit the runway

The Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association will hold a fly-in and car show this weekend at the Pauls Valley Airport.
All set for Saturday, Nov. 7 – registration for the car show is from 8 a.m. to noon, while most of the fly-in activity is expected to be from around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For those planning to come Exit 70 off of Interstate 35 is the right one.
The actual entrance is on the west of the local airport as visitors should look for an open gate and signs off Airline Road.
