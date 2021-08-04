Airport looks up to next level

Hopes are a project close to the bidding stage will take Pauls Valley's airport up, up and away to that next level.
That planned project is the construction of a new hangar and taxiway extension that when completed will enable the PV Municipal Airport to accommodate even larger planes than those already calling it home.
Just days ago engineers and potential bidders gathered in the local airport's terminal to discuss specifics for a project that Craig Carson says is a next level step for the facility.
“This is something positive for Pauls Valley and the Pauls Valley airport,” Carson said, adding it's part of an effort stretching back a couple of decades to get the local airport to the point where it can accommodate just about any business looking at coming to the Pauls Valley area.
“CEO's and owners aren't driving to their companies anymore,” he said. “If they can't fly there they're not coming. We get a lot a people looking to do business. A lot of that is going on out here.
“If they're looking to locate here or they're serving something already here this airport is accommodating them. If any industry is looking at Pauls Valley this airport won't hold them down.
“Almost any private airplane out there now – this airport can handle.”
There are two pieces to this project – the larger hangar and a taxiway for larger airplanes to access the airport's runway.
“This one hangar is for this one jet, but the taxiway will accommodate the larger aircraft,” Carson said.
“The owners here are bringing in a third jet and the hangars I have can't handle it.”
The airport on the south side of Pauls Valley currently has 35 hangars for more than 40 smaller planes. There are also two other hangars to accommodate the larger jets. Right now there's no hangar big enough for this third jet coming in, he said.
The planned construction of a 100 by 150 foot hangar would be able to handle the larger jet, while the remainder of the project is more than 4,300 square yards of cement and concrete for a taxiway extension.
The uncertainties these days in the accessibility of construction materials like metal and concrete make it difficult for engineers to come up with any estimates for the project's total cost.
However, Carson believes it will likely be in the $1.3 million range. The exact number won't be known until a bid opening comes later.
The best part is the project will be paid for with federal monies as the Federal Aviation Administration, or just FAA, and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission are “behind this project all the way.”
“Usually there's a 5 percent match for a project like this but not with this project. This project is 100 percent federal funds,” Carson said.
“It's part of a stimulus package on general aviation where they're getting some relief. For us relief means they're waiving the sponsored match. It's not costing the city anything. This is all grants.”
Carson believes Pauls Valley's proximity to a couple of major metro areas, such as Oklahoma City and Dallas, Texas, plays a part in the high level of activity at the local airport.
“There's way more traffic out there than people think. I'm really proud of this board for getting this airport to this position.”
He points to two past projects that have made a big impact – an expansion of the airport's runway, first to 3,500 feet and then to its current length of 5,000 feet.
“If we hadn't done those two extensions the two jets wouldn't be here.”
He is quick to add that likely includes some of the larger industries like the refinery in Wynnewood and the Walmart Distribution Center in PV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.