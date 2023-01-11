Alarms loud but hospital open

Online chatter about Pauls Valley’s hospital shutting down because of a variety of allegations has to be alarming to a community still reeling from having the facility closed for three years before reopening in 2021.
This week that talk didn't prove to be on the money as the doors remained opened and owner and acting CEO Madhukar Sharma said earlier this week Valley Community Hospital has not been closed.
Sharma did confirm the hospital's lab has been shutdown since late December after a number of complaints were filed.
He said this past Monday he expects the lab to be back open and fully operational by later this week.
As for the hospital as a whole, he denies the claim it ever closed its doors to the public.
“Not for a day, not for a second,” Sharma said when asked if the hospital itself has been shutdown for any time over the past couple of weeks.
“We have four or five in-patients today, so we are open.”
During a conversation with the PV Democrat last week Sharma said a former lab employee initially filed around 80 complaints against the lab resulting in a visit by COLA inspectors.
COLA is an organization that inspects and accredits medical laboratories of all “types, sizes and complexities.”
Around 10 more complaints came in early last week leading to another inspection of the lab.
Unnamed sources have said the first inspection led to a lab shutdown in late December and a complete closure of the hospital itself because it didn’t have a functioning lab.
The claim is the lab was shutdown because it had non-qualified personnel and sub-standard equipment.
With most of those claims denied by Sharma, he says the focus is to keep moving toward getting the lab open as its equipment is first undergoing a series of quality control testing for a few days.
“The lab was put on hold by COLA,” Sharma said.
“It’s more compliance paperwork and nothing crazy. This comes from somebody who knows the lab inside and out. They said we were doing something super bad, so COLA asked us to stop testing.”
He said last week 16 of the complaints were documented but the rest cleared up after inspectors were able to speak with a lab director, who was in India at the time.
“It solved a lot of problems and turned things very positive,” he said.
“Everything has to be signed off by the lab director. That's what COLA wants.
“We have to be compliant because of the public money and public care of patients.”
During the closure of the lab here Sharma says sample that were taken were diverted to another hospital.
“We’ve been running those samples up to Norman Regional Hospital, shifting the samples up there,” he said.
“We’ve been driving them up there every 30 minutes. Some of our employees have been driving up there using their own cars.
“When something like this happens it’s more mental stress than anything else, but everybody’s stepped up to help. At the moment we’ve got people that can run those samples up there.
“A shout out to the Norman hospital. God bless them for helping us out.”
Another denial comes from Sharma when it comes to claims the lab inspections initiated an overall inspection of the hospital.
“There’s not any investigation that I’m aware of.”
Instead, he describes the health of the PV hospital as “beautiful; very, very healthy.”
