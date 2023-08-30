An area of little league athletic fields in Pauls Valley that’s never come close to some high expectations will now see who might be interested in buying the property.
The hope for some time is the Pauls Valley Sports Complex could be renovated enough to start hosting some big time youth baseball and softball tournaments bringing in lots of visitors to town.
That dream for the 58-acre property off of South Indian Meridian Road has never been realized because of the high costs it will take to get those fields up to first class tournament standards.
Now city of Pauls Valley officials are asking any interested buyers to contact them and see if they can make a deal.
“It’s hard for us to keep up with that property,” City Manager Lee Littrell said.
“We don’t feel we have the funding to develop that complex the way it needs to be developed. We’ll probably never have the funding to go in there and make it what it needs to be.
“That’s why I recommended we put out a request for proposals and see who calls; see if people would be interested in buying it and what they would want to develop out there.
“I thought it would be a good idea to see what kind of interest in the property is out there.”
Littrell made his pitch while addressing the PV City Council in the most recent meeting.
The property not too far from the intersection with state Highway 19, or Grant Avenue, is a complex of four youth baseball and softball fields, along with 10 soccer fields ranging from smaller ones for youngsters up to the larger ones for adults.
For many years it was plagued by drainage problems, which has since been addressed.
However, it was nearly four years ago when an engineer’s report concluded it would take more than $4 million at that time to completely renovate the complex to the point of hosting little league tournaments.
“We were approached by someone interested in the property to develop it into a sports complex,” Littrell said, adding this came fairly recently.
“We can’t look at that because it will take a lot of funding, funding that we don’t have.
“We’re not selling the property right now, but this gives us the opportunity to see who’s interested.”
The city manager also says the goal for the city is to keep the water and mineral rights if the property is eventually sold to a private buyer.
As for the youth games now, they’re currently played on fields at the local Wacker Park.
If a change is needed at some point soccer games could be moved out to property in the same park, Littrell said.
