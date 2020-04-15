Alert out to get propane checked

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, is urging propane users to make sure they check their levels so they will be able to continue to purchase replacement propane as needed.
She said she was made aware that because of the COVID-19 pandemic users who run completely out of propane may not be able to purchase more.
State law requires propane dealers to enter a person’s home to do a pressure check when a propane tank is completely empty. This is to ensure the depletion is not from a faulty appliance.
With the COVID-19 quarantine, however, some propane companies are refusing to let their drivers enter homes to do the pressure checks.
“I don’t want any of our rural residents who rely on propane to run their homes to suffer additional harm during this already stressful time,” said Conley, whose district includes a part of eastern Garvin County.
“I urge propane users today to check their levels and get more fuel if needed.”
Conley said she’s working with other lawmakers who have been in contact with the Oklahoma LP Gas Commission and the governor’s office to see what can be done to help people who might have run out of propane. They also are looking into fixing this problem in legislation next year.
(Sherrie Conley represents District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.