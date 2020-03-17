Just hours after a state emergency was declared for all of Oklahoma, state school officials announced their decision to close all schools through April 6 because of the coronavirus threat.
The decision by the Oklahoma State Board of Education to shut schools down for the two-week period following this week's spring break, meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19, came a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency in all 77 counties.
On Tuesday it was announced there were 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. None were reported in Garvin County.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.
“It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else.”
Stitt said the emergency declaration allows the state to be proactive in its response to the virus threat.
“I want to encourage all Oklahomans to remain calm and make wise choices based on your health and risk level,” Stitt said.
“Pay attention to how you are feeling and stay home if you are sick.”
As for schools in Garvin County, Elmore City-Pernell Superintendent Jennifer Cruz posted online the district's intention to keep offering meal services to students during this time of school closures.
“We are working on a plan to possibly serve meals to our students during the shutdown,” Cruz said in the posting.
“A survey will go out soon asking about the need for meals for our students. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
Maysville Superintendent Dr. Shelly Beach also offered a message to the public on the local school website.
“While state officials mandated schools to close for two weeks following spring break, they also encouraged administrators to prepare for the possibility of longer-term closures, if it becomes necessary,” Beach said.
“At least 35 other states across the country also have made the decision to close schools statewide in the interest of public health.”
The Maysville superintendent said she believes Oklahoma schools are not expected to be required to make up the missed days as schools have been instructed to not provide online, home-based or distance learning for students.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and it continues to evolve by the hour,” she said.
“We know this uncertainty can cause anxiety and worry, but we want to assure you that Maysville is doing everything possible to ensure the needs of students and employees will be met during this unique time.
“We will be closed for classes, but – as a district – we will continue to serve our community, while abiding by the healthy best practices that have been recommended by the CDC.
“Employees will receive information about their responsibilities during the school closure over the next few days.”
