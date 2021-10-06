Alum donation

Members of the 1960 class of PV High School have donated $1,000 to the Regional Food Bank to help local youth. With the food help going through PV schools, alums (front from left) Phyllis Kirk-Simpson, Don Layton, Martha Aaron-West and (top right) Doug Strickland make the donation to Superintendent Mike Martin. (PV Democrat photo)

