Alums to work for good cause

The Pauls Valley High School Alumni Association will soon be out in full force hoping to raise money to help some current local students.
It'll be during the homecoming football game on Oct. 1 between the Panthers and Little Axe.
The fundraiser at the football stadium is set to begin at 5 p.m. as alums will be selling barbecue sandwiches, chips and a drink for $5.
Alumni T-shirts will be available for $15 with a couple of dollars more for larger sizes.
In a different twist a few various yearbooks from 1990 and up will also be sold at the fundraiser.
All money raised is going toward college scholarships to a couple of local graduating seniors.
•••
The clock is ticking to get some nominations in for Pauls Valley’s next citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
Again led by the PV Chamber of Commerce, the campaign involves the general public nominating some names of people and local businesses for the awards.
The awards – Citizen of the Year and Corporate Citizen of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year award recognizes the Pauls Valley person who enhances the quality of life here, serves others through volunteer work and contributes to the general good of the community.
The Corporate Citizen award honors the business that strives to exhibit greater social responsibility, is involved in community projects and events and is committed to improving the community through philanthropy, community service, educational efforts and employee volunteerism.
Winners of the awards will be announced at the Chamber Centennial Celebration scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the local Bosa Banquet Center.
The gathering will celebrate the chamber’s first 100 years of supporting Pauls Valley’s businesses and community. The local chamber was incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
Tickets are $45 in advance or $55 at the door. Call the chamber for more information.
