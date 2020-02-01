Alzheimer's to get local series

A variety of activities with books and health now offered at Pauls Valley's public library will soon be joined by one focused on a very specific disease affecting so many folks.
Coming later this month is the first in a series of educational presentations by the Alzheimer's Association at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Shari Kendall of the local library said it was the association that reached out with an offer to hold the gatherings here.
“The Alzheimer's Association contacted us and said they need to do more to educate the public,” Kendall says.
“They're doing a six-part series, one a month for six months, here at the library. This is free and open to anyone – people interested in learning more about Alzheimer's, if they're a caregiver or to educate themselves.
“A lot of people are affected by Alzheimer's one way or another.”
There's no sign up scheduled as participants can just show up as the first presentation, one on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's, is set for Feb. 20.
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It's the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that disrupts a person's ability to function independently.
Each of the presentations are planned from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the library.
On March 19 the topic is understanding Alzheimer's and dementia, while in the spring and summer even more aspects of the disease will be explored.
“The number of Oklahomans living with Alzheimer's is ever-increasing, making it more important than ever to educate caregivers, loved ones and the general public about what to look for and how to cope,” said Carla Scull, education coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association.
“This series will provide answers to the questions so many people in the community are asking.”
