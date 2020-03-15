Members of Pauls Valley's city council gave their OK this week to a contract for ambulance services they voiced support for several months ago.
It was back in the fall when the council backed the idea of a multi-year contact for Mercy to provide ambulances for the Pauls Valley area.
Even though a few little details still remain the council made it official earlier this week by voting to approve a five-year contract with Mercy.
“This is the actual contract. You've already approved the proposal,” City Manager James Frizell said about the council approving the idea several months ago.
The contract calls for Mercy to provide two ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week to cover Pauls Valley's ambulance district.
It doesn't include the Wynnewood Ambulance District, which last year voted for its own separate arrangement with the Wadley's ambulance service.
Since the local hospital closed in 2018 the city of PV had teamed up with Wynnewood's district, which uses the school district boundaries there, to utilize the service provided by Mercy.
This new contract for PV calls for round-the-clock ambulance services here at a monthly cost of just over $23,600. That comes to more than $283,000 a year.
Mitch McGill, who is PV's police chief and has been one of those working to ensure an ambulance service is in place for the district here, has said that price tag is about twice as much as the ad valorem money available.
When it comes to ambulances services, Pauls Valley's district goes from just south of the old state school, then north all the way to the McClain County line and travels from state Highway 133 to the east all the way to just west of Interstate 35.
With the funding issues not going way McGill continues to have strong feelings about the need to begin addressing ambulance services on a countywide basis.
“Mercy has done a real good job and provided a cheaper price than anybody else,” McGill said.
Close to home is the possibility Pauls Valley's hospital could potentially be reopened at some point in the 2020 calendar year.
If that does happen McGill said there would be a smooth transition of having ambulances take patients to the local hospital.
“We've had discussions about what happens when that hospital opens back up. Us and Mercy have already discussed that,” he said.
“If this hospital opens this is where they'll take patients.”
