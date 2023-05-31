Ambulance honors come from PV

Two ambulance workers receiving statewide honors from Mercy Oklahoma both come from the Pauls Valley district. Named the Mercy EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) of the Year in the state is Craig Martin (right). Honored as the Mercy Paramedic of the Year in Oklahoma is John Stegall.

Ambulance honors come from PV

