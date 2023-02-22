Ambulance push now urgent need

One big city project looks to be put on hold for now as a more urgent push is to keep a reliable ambulance service operating in and around the Pauls Valley area.
Bids already received for planned improvements to the Bosa indoor swimming pool will have to wait for now as City Manager Lee Littrell says the ambulance issue is simply a greater need for the moment.
The Mercy ambulance service has been the one with the Pauls Valley contract over the past few years.
In fact, the city manager says the city of PV pays about $300,000 a year for the local ambulance service.
Another big number is $350,000, which Littrell says is what Mercy is losing each year as it operates three ambulances here.
With the service getting too expensive Mercy has approached the city about sending it through the rebidding process.
“We plan on rebidding the service,” Littrell said.
“We're asking for Mercy's bid and reaching out to other services.”
Bids for the local ambulance service could be opened as early as this week.
“We'll review the bids and discuss them with the council, along with the finances and how we're going to pay for it.”
When it comes to ambulances services, Pauls Valley's district goes from just south of the old state school, then north all the way to the McClain County line and travels from state Highway 133 to the east all the way to just west of Interstate 35.
While addressing city council members last week Littrell asked to postpone the Bosa bids until the more urgent ambulance issue is addressed.
“I think it's more important to have an ambulance service right now. I recommend we come back at the end of the fiscal year and revisit this,” he said about the Bosa bids.
“I think it's more important to retain our ambulance services.”
The bids that were received did put the “all-in cost” of the Bosa pool project at around $360,000. The actual base price is over $281,000 with five alternate packages.
“These are some competitive prices,” said architect Josh Schoenborn of Oklahoma City, who is part of the firm hired to design a complete makeover of the indoor pool area of the Bosa Aquatic Center.
The general plan is to address corroded beams, mold and rust and damaged tiles in the actual pool area.
The plan was also to fill in the windows and add a bay door to help move larger items in and out of the pool facility.
“We got to do it at some point in time, so you didn't waste your time,” Jonathan Grimmett said to the architect.
“Both of these are important to the community,” Eric Smith adds.
The council also declared Feb. 17 as United Acts of Kindness Day in Pauls Valley, approved $24,500 in tourism sales tax funds for the local July 4th event in Wacker Park, OK'd moving about $10,000 from a mercantile account to funding for the Okie Noodling Tournament and agreed to a $207,700 plus lease-purchase agreement for a loader.
