The future of ambulance services in the Pauls Valley area is literally one big unknown – at least for now.
Right in the middle of it all is PV’s fire chief, Mark Norman, who knows first-hand the clock is ticking to find some answers and find them pretty quick.
It’s crunch time because the current service, Mercy EMS, plans to pull out of town with its last day on the job set for Sept. 20.
Unless an alternative is found fast Pauls Valley could potentially find itself without ambulance services in place and ready to roll.
“This is a really big deal,” Norman said.
“We’re trying to figure out ways to fund it. I’ve been working on this for a month trying to figure out different ways to fund EMS services for us. We’ve got to get something done.”
Today’s struggles date back a few years when Pauls Valley’s local hospital closed in 2018. That also meant the ambulance services it operated ended.
That led to Mercy being awarded a contract for around $283,000 a year to run the ambulances in and around PV.
It’s a total still in effect to this very day, which Mercy officials have said doesn’t come close to covering their costs as they’re losing a “significant” amount of money providing the service here at that price.
Because of that Mercy asked for the service to be rebid. Back in late February the local city council approved by a 3-1 vote sticking with Mercy but at a much higher annual cost – $725,000.
Norman knows just how it’s kind of a mission impossible to figure out how to make up the difference.
“Mercy came to us at the first of the year saying they were losing too much money and they can’t do it anymore. No matter what I do there’s no way I can come up with that much,” he said about the wide gap between the two totals.
The new contract was never finalized as Mercy recently submitted a letter informing city officials their EMS service would end in Pauls Valley on Sept. 20.
As result, the city of Pauls Valley is again seeking bids from ambulance services to see who’s interested and at what cost.
Through all his research and work Norman says he does have a couple of options – one to address local ambulance services for the short-term and another for well into the future.
For right now the chief is proposing a monthly subsidy fee of $5 to $10 for all Pauls Valley residential and commercial users of water.
As an example if a $5 water subsidy fee was placed on every home and business in Pauls Valley it would raise around $240,000 to be used to pay for ambulance services.
In his scenario he says this revenue from a water meter subsidy could be added to two other revenue sources to possibly secure ambulances for the immediate future.
Those other two sources currently helping to pay for a local ambulance service include ad valorem property taxes from homeowners inside of Pauls Valley’s city limits, which generated about $104,000 last year, as another $165,000 came from a portion of a Garvin County sales tax meant to help all six EMS districts in the county.
According to the chief, a major factor in this whole thing is the fact no revenue is coming in from other parts of Pauls Valley’s ambulance district, which includes the school districts of PV, Whitebead and Paoli.
That’s why Norman sees the water meter subsidy as a very real option to pay for an ambulance service here.
“With that I’m pretty sure we can for pay for the service,” he said.
“If we don’t do that there’s absolutely no way we have ambulance services.
“That would get us through a year or two, maybe three years. Then we could work toward a 522 for the county.”
Norman believes a 522 EMS district could be a more long-term solution.
A 522 district is an ambulance service district paid for in part by a tax of up to 3 mills on all real property within the district, which is $3 in property tax for every $1,000 in taxable value for homes where the tax is not already being collected.
Parts of the county, like inside PV’s city limits and Wynnewood’s ambulance district, are already collecting the 3 mills as a 522 district.
The problem, he says, is the tax is not being collected outside of the city limits even though about half of the ambulance runs go out beyond the boundaries.
In fact, he sees the need for each of the six ambulance districts in Garvin County to be a 522 district.
“I will have to explain to a lot of people it’s either that or we’re not going to have ambulances,” Norman said about the water subsidy proposal.
“I’ll have even more people to talk to about the 522 district.”
