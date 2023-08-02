With such an important issue like the future of ambulance services in Pauls Valley a city group wants a full crew on board before moving forward with discussions on what to do next.
Three members of Pauls Valley’s city council made it clear last week they want all five to be a part of the process in figuring out the next step toward securing ambulance services here.
For Pauls Valley it looks to be even more urgent with a big deadline coming up fast.
The current services provided over the past few years has come from Mercy E.M.S., which a few weeks ago sent a letter to officially inform the city of Pauls Valley it intended to end its services on Sept. 20.
The reason is simple math as Mercy officials say the $280,000 plus it receives annually doesn’t come close to covering the expenses it takes to keep ambulances and trained staff in place for the Pauls Valley area.
In fact, those same officials have said Mercy is getting hit with “significant” losses each month, which led to the announcement it planned to soon end the service here.
Despite the urgency City Manager Lee Littrell appears confident Pauls Valley won’t be left without ambulances when Sept. 21 rolls around.
“I do not see that happening,” Littrell said.
“We’re reviewing proposals again, and they will be addressed at the next council meeting on Aug. 8.”
Littrell is referring to two bids received days ago – one from Mercy and the second from Pafford Medical Services, based out of Hope, Ark.
Mercy’s bid is the same as its last one, $725,000, approved by the council back in February by a split 3-1 vote. The contract for that approved bid has never actually been finalized.
At that time Pafford submitted a bid of $483,000. This time around it’s believed to be well over $600,000.
“If we stay with Mercy there won’t be any changes, except for the cost,” said the city manager.
“If it’s Pafford’s bid they have assured us they can take over and have people here on the expiration day.”
The council is also expected to start the discussion on how to pay for the higher cost of having an ambulance service in place.
“We will discuss at the next meeting some possible ways of financing at least parts of the costs for the ambulance services,” Littrell said.
Some of the discussion could be proposals to pay for the service with a water subsidy fee in Pauls Valley or working toward making PV’s ambulance district a 522 district.
That would include a property tax increase of 3 mills for homes outside of the local city limits but inside the ambulance boundaries, which covers the PV, Whitebead and Paoli areas.
What the 3-mill increase would mean is about $37.50 more a year for property with a $100,000 market value.
•••
Questions remain on whether or not municipalities in Garvin County can use a portion of a county tax for EMS services that are for-profit.
Kristina Bell, who as an assistant district attorney working with the county commissioners, said this week the questions have gotten all the way to a request for an opinion from the state attorney general.
According to Bell, the legal position that county tax money meant to help EMS could only be used for non-profit ambulance services came from one of her predecessors, Carol Dillingham.
“There’s been an attorney general’s opinion requested,” she said. “Money is still going to each district’s coffers.
“This is not an issue unique to Garvin County. I’m excited we’re going to get an opinion that provides us with a solid, binding answer to this question.”
The discussion came Monday during a regular commissioners meeting as some questions came from Pauls Valley Fire Chief Mark Norman, who is working to ensure PV has an ambulance service.
“There’s no such thing as a non-profit ambulance service,” Norman said, adding an exception would be a municipal owned and operated service.
“This money is very important to a plan I’m going to bring to our city council,” he said about the EMS portion of the county tax. In Pauls Valley that tax revenue generates about $165,000 a year.
“It’s one big part of paying for our ambulance service. Without that we absolutely will not have it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.