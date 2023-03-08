The short-term future hung in the balance for ambulance services in Pauls Valley as local city council members chose last week to keep the familiar going even with a higher price tag.
It was a split vote as three from the council voted to stick with their strong comfort level with Mercy Hospital Ada, which has been the one operating ambulances in and around Pauls Valley over the past few years.
The 3-1 vote during the Feb. 28 meeting keeps Mercy E.M.S. on the roads here even though its bid was far higher than that submitted by an out-of-state based service.
The approval for Mercy also came over the recommendation of City Manager Lee Littrell to take that low bid.
Council member Chip Pearson went the other direction making a motion to accept the higher cost of the Mercy bid.
“I've observed Mercy interacting with our firefighters, police, and was impressed,” Pearson said.
“For the sake of continuity I propose we accept the bid for Mercy.”
The motion was quickly seconded by Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel as Mayor Jocelyn Rushing joined them with a yes vote, while Eric Smith put his vote in the no column.
“I have a similar view of continuity,” Meisel said. “Mercy is my family's hospital of choice. That's why I voted the way I did.
“I've talked to people about this. These Oklahoma-based companies get a lot of high praise. It's interesting to hear people talk about the staff, almost exactly the same for both,” she said, referring to Mercy and Wadley's.
“I made my decision based on my personal experience with Mercy,” Rushing said.
James Farris, regional director of Mercy E.M.S., agrees the working relationship with Pauls Valley first responders has grown over the last few years.
“We have a good relationship with the firefighters in Pauls Valley, the police, the city manager. It helps with the cohesiveness of the teams being able to work together,” Farris said.
“We have two trucks in Pauls Valley, each one equipped with an EMT and a paramedic.
“Pauls Valley is in a good spot having two paramedics here 24-7, and these are experienced paramedics.”
The Mercy bid was a three-year deal with $725,000 for the first year, $746,750 for year two and then a total of $769,152.50 in the third year.
Also bidding was Wadley's EMS, now serving the Wynnewood and Stratford areas, which was $732,000 a year.
The bid of Pafford Medical Services, based out of Hope, Ark., came to $483,000 or $40,000 a month.
“I visited with Pafford to make sure they're not some fly by night operation,” Littrell said.
“It's a hard decision because we have local guys, but I recommend we go with Pafford,” he said, also referring to Mercy and Wadley's.
When it came time to vote Smith said no to the Mercy bid.
“It's tough to make a decision on something with this kind of money,” Smith said. “I have nothing personally against any of you here.
“What strikes me is the difference between the two bids of almost $200,000 for the same service.”
Before the vote Pauls Valley Fire Chief Mark Norman said the community must have an ambulance service, regardless of cost.
“I realize how expensive all this is. We've got to have an ambulance. You've got to do something I know costs,” Norman said.
“I don't think any of these are out of line. All three are really reasonable. It costs a lot to operate an ambulance,” he said, adding he plans to help the city look for alternative funding to pay for the big increase.
After the vote, the question became how to pay for the much higher cost of an ambulance service that up to now cost PV in the neighborhood of $300,000 a year.
“Now we've got to figure out how to pay for it,” Meisel said.
Littrell has previously said Mercy asked for the rebid because it was losing around $350,000 a year here in Pauls Valley.
The new Mercy arrangement, which starts March 27, will cost the city about $60,400 a month for ambulance services, more than double the recent total.
“We'll have to review our expenses and see where we can come up with some money,” Littrell said.
“We'll have to review other projects and see what can wait.”
The new Mercy contract totals around $2.2 million over the three-year period.
“If we hadn't approved one of the bids there was a chance we lost our ambulance services.”
