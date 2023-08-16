The future of ambulance services in Pauls Valley and a way to help pay for it now looks pretty good after city council votes to secure both.
The votes came last week as the council first approved a bid to keep ambulances rolling here, while also putting their support behind a new subsidy fee for all water meters in Pauls Valley.
As for the ambulance bid, it was again Mercy E.M.S., which had been scheduled to terminate its services in Pauls Valley on Sept. 20 because of the higher costs of operating an ambulance service.
For some time Mercy has received around $280,000 a year to operate the service for Pauls Valley’s ambulance district, which stretches over much of the PV, Whitebead and Paoli areas.
The new total jumps to $725,000 annually with that going up three percent each year over a three-year term.
Pauls Valley’s fire chief, Mark Norman, has for weeks been working to find ways to keep an ambulance service in place.
“These bids are not over-inflated,” Norman said, also referring to the $672,000 bid from Pafford Medical Services.
“Their payroll is over $500,000, but I also see our side on how to pay for it.”
City Manager Lee Littrell said this approval means an ambulance service in Pauls Valley is now secure.
“This means we will be able to continue to provide ambulance services for the Pauls Valley community. The service from Mercy has been good, and it will continue to be good,” Littrell said.
“Pafford cannot guarantee they can have two paramedics on every shift. Mercy does that and has been doing it for some time.
“We’ll go back to the budget. We have to do this.”
Vice Mayor Bonnie Meisel said it was absolutely vital to have an ambulance service available to the community.
“We’ll need to tighten the belt,” she said about the city’s budget. “I’m 70. I want an ambulance.”
•••
That’s where Norman again stepped up during the meeting to present his plan to help pay for the higher costs coming with the now approved Mercy bid.
The plan calls for establishing a new subsidy fee for all water meters in Pauls Valley, which got council approval at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The new fee, expected to start in September, is for all water users in Pauls Valley. Specifically, the fee being added to water bills is $6 a month for local residential users and $12 for businesses and commercial water accounts.
Norman believes the best way to make this work is to combine the new water subsidy fee with the revenue from a current ad valorem property tax inside of PV’s city limits and a portion of a Garvin County sales tax meant to help all six EMS districts in the county.
“There’s no other way of doing it,” Norman said about the water subsidy.
“I don’t see any other way at being able to pay for it. If any one of these three goes away it’s going to fall over.”
It’s estimated around $341,600 will be generated by the water subsidy, while $104,000 came from local property taxes last year.
That third piece meant to help EMS districts is a portion of a county sales tax. For Pauls Valley that’s about $165,000 annually.
However, there are still questions over how that county tax money can be used.
“A former DA has the opinion that it’s only supposed to be for a non-profit agency,” Norman said.
“I really don’t know of any ambulance services that are non-profit.”
A request has been made for the state attorney general to offer an opinion on the issue.
In Pauls Valley’s case all three of the revenue sources brings more than $610,600 to help pay for the local ambulances.
