An artistic touch for good cause

An artistic touch has been added to Pauls Valley’s public library, which can also benefit from the sale of any paintings now on display for all to see.
What could be the start of a new program is a partnership that brings in the work of area artists to be hung on the walls of the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
When any of those paintings are sold it not only benefits the artists but also the Friends of the Library.
The idea of putting the two together came from Susie Agee of The Vault gallery in downtown Pauls Valley.
Agee says she’s seen this kind of thing before in other cities where art is displayed in a public place and a portion of any sold artwork goes to help a local cause.
“I’ve seen other places do fundraisers like this,” Agee said as PV’s library recently got its first round of art displayed on a wall in the library’s auditorium.
“I come to the library and know there’s a lot of space to hang art. So I approached the Friends of the Library to see it they’d be interested.”
Their answer was one big yes as the first group of paintings was hung in the library on March 4.
“I saw it as a way to promote their group and attract people to the library. Plus, part of the proceeds of any sales will go to support the library.”
With sale commissions going to the artists the four invited in to display a couple pieces of their work are Shirley Quaid, Irmgard Geul, Laura Carnagie and Pamela Bell.
In fact, those four artists were actually selected by members of the library’s Friends group.
One of those members, Betty McGee, says this effort is a perfect fit for the artists and the library.
“We try to promote whatever the programs and needs are at the library,” McGee said.
“We just try to promote the library. We try to go above and beyond what the library gets in its regular budget.”
Carnagie said she’s been a part of these type of fundraisers before in other places.
“There are so many good causes out there I didn’t want to pick just one, but this is something I like,” Carnagie said about the partnership with Pauls Valley’s public library.
Adding to it she calls the two paintings she’s displayed from her “road trip” series as perfect for this kind of thing since they’re meant to celebrate “small towns and our heritage.”
The eight paintings on display at the library that aren’t sold anytime soon will remain there through the end of May.
The plan is for the library support group to rotate in every few months the work of other featured artists.
