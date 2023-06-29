An FFA life of hard work, leadership

Helping lead the way in teaching Pauls Valley students about a life of commitment and dedication to hard work has a long history here.
That school program around for going on a century mirrors the history of Pauls Valley with the FFA and a life in the field of agriculture.
For PV High School’s ag instructor the last few years, Robert Jones, it’s all about bringing the leader out in students.
In a kind of twist just since the end of the school year, Jones has made the decision to leave and become the new ag instructor in Elmore City-Pernell.
For recent Pauls Valley graduate Mallory Sager her FFA studies and activities made a big impact in not only learning about leadership but laying out her future as she moves into college and preparation to someday be an ag instructor herself.
“The Pauls Valley FFA program has been in existence for 86 years,” said Jones.
“It was chartered back in 1937.”
During that time Jones says the program has produced 116 recipients of a state FFA degree, which represents the top three percent of FFA students in the state.
Then there’s the elite, the best of the best, as 35 Pauls Valley students have earned a national American FFA degree.
“We’ve had 11 get an American (award) in my six years here. Mallory will get hers next year,” Jones said.
“I’m proud of the long history of this Pauls Valley FFA chapter. I’m proud of the tradition of the state FFA degrees that have come through this program. I’m proud of her accomplishments this year,” he said, also referring to Sager.
For Jones the program starts by teaching students about animal husbandry and the history of FFA. As time goes on students get bigger doses of leadership and “getting ready for contests.”
There’s also livestock judging, getting up and giving speeches and community service that includes working with the elderly, the local Angel Tree program and helping with the local rodeo.
“Teaching kids the importance of community service is definitely a part of this program.”
Then there’s that leadership thing, which is the number one thing Jones wants to bring out of his students.
“They get the opportunity to enter programs at vo-tech or the main thing – develop leadership skills,” he said.
“That’s the number one goal for me. It’s the leadership. That’s what this program is all about.”
Jones is quick to add it’s common for him to see eighth grade students come into the program a little or even a whole lot timid and shy.
When they leave they’re often a person who’s confident to lead a project or step up and address a big audience.
Sager echoes that same message when it comes to how FFA taught her to be a better leader, which specifically came with her senior year spent serving as the president of the FFA chapter.
“Leadership teaches work ethic,” Sager said. “That’s the main thing I got from this program, a work ethic.”
Then again, she was really kind of born into the ag world making FFA a natural fit.
“I was born and raised around livestock and the ag industry,” Sager said.
“She learned how to lead an officer team this year,” Jones adds.
With an ag and FFA background it’s only natural Sager plans to pursue it as a major in college. She plans to study ag education at Murray State College in Tishomingo and someday be an ag teacher.
“I’ve always known I wanted to do something in the ag industry,” she said. “I’ve always loved working with younger kids.
“When you put the two together it feels like a great place to be – in the classroom.”
Jones says he’s got five former Pauls Valley students now working as ag instructors with another one in the process of getting there and Sager aiming in that direction.
