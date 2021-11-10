Angel tree donation

Members of the Pauls Valley Fire Department present the ceremonial check of $2,418.86 to Shari Kendall for the Angel Tree program at PV's public library. Firefighters raised the money with their activity formerly called Fill the Boot as the other half of the proceeds was donated to the PV Lions Club to help with eye exams and glasses. (PV Democrat photo)

