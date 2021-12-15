||||
Angel Tree help
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Alan Ray Willard, 52, was born Feb. 14, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Leslie Oren Willard Sr. and Edith Vidamae (Murphy) Dollar-Willard. He passed away Dec. 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Bobbie Jane Sides, 73, of Wynnewood, Okla., was born to Wesley Robert and Ruby Lois Moring Jordan on June 28, 1948 in Pauls Valley, Okla., and entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Sherman, Texas.
Mollie Sue Foley, 88, of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2021, at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen, Minnesota. She had fought a valiant battle against Alzheimer’s for more than 16 years.
Melville Alfred Rennie III of Wynnewood, Okla., was born to Melville Alfred Rennie Jr. and Betty Williams Rennie on March 24, 1958 and entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the age of 63 years. Mel passed away at his residence surrounded by loving family.
Kenneth Chris “Shakey” Martin of Maysville was born on July 26, 1963 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to Kenneth W. Martin and Sandra (Adams) Martin. He passed away on November 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 58 years.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.