||||
Angel Tree help
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jennifer Lee (Doyle) Reynolds was born September 27, 1958 to Donna Lou White and Richard Calendar Doyle in Berkeley, California. She passed from this life on December 10, 2020 at the age of 62.
Inas LaVerne Cleveland Holland of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to AJ and Edena (Easley) Harris on July 2, 1941 in Dumas, Texas and passed from this life on December 11, 2020 in Ada, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years.
James Garland Milligan of Lone Grove, Oklahoma was born to Roy Delbert and Geraldine (Conner) Milligan on September 1, 1944 in Lindsay, Oklahoma and passed from this life on December 12, 2020 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 76 years.
Karen Sue Bowie, 78, of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma left this life on the 11th of December 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma due to complications of having COVID-19.
On Monday, December 7, 2020, Jimmy Earl Day, 67, passed away. Jim was born in Sulphur, Okla., on Aug. 7, 1953 to James (Tiny) and Mary (Price) Day.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.