Testimony shows a Lindsay woman might have been just a little too emotionally tied to her many animals and got overwhelmed with the sheer numbers of them leading to bad care in a bad way.
Two Lindsay officials testified last week they found more than 170 different kinds of animals in extreme dirty conditions in the home of Heather Scyrkels, 49, last summer leading to multiple charges of animal cruelty.
That number increased by four as after a preliminary hearing in a Garvin County courtroom Scyrkels now faces a total of 14 felony counts.
The most detailed testimony came from Lindsay's animal control officer, Samantha Randol, during a hearing April 6.
Randol said it was June 15, 2021 when a number of calls were reported about a problem of too any animals at one Lindsay residence.
“There were multiple calls of a person with multiple animals well over what the ordinance allowed. They said it was a really sad situation,” Randol said.
Randol and a Lindsay police officer went to the residence, which turned out to be that of Scyrkels.
“You could smell outside what was going on inside,” she said about a strong odor of cat urine coming from the residence as she stood a few feet away.
With the officer stationed at the front door, Randol and Scyrkels went inside, where the animal control officer gave detailed descriptions of the dirty and “very nasty” conditions inside each room with no food or water made available to a variety of different kinds of animals.
At one point they arrived at the locked door of a room that had Scyrkels stressed.
“She said, 'This is the room that's going to get me in trouble.'”
Inside there were two layers of crates for eight or nine dogs, both small and large, with no working air conditioning.
“The cages obviously had not been cleaned, it was very hot, it was June, and there was no food or water,” Randol testified.
“She said things had gotten away from here. She got busy, she was stressed and got emotional and she said she was sorry.
“She said if we took them all away she couldn't live without them and she would shoot herself.”
The animals were not seized at that time as Randol said she planned to begin the process of slowly rehousing some of the animals, starting with two dogs and two cats a couple of days later.
Three days later on June 18 it was Scyrkels who failed to meet with the animal control officer as Randol said she then followed through with acquiring a warrant and the legal process of taking all the animals out of Scyrkels' residence.
“I wanted to build a working relationship, so I wasn't there to seize all the animals,” Randol said about the initial visit.
“If I had a working relationship with Mrs. Scyrkels it would have taken time to correct all of it. She said she would clean things up and get food and water to the animals.”
During his time on the stand Lindsay police officer Dalton Rivera briefly described just how bad it was inside of the residence.
“In my opinion it was very putrid, dirty, musty inside. You literally were unable to breath it so bad in there,” he said.
“You name it, it was very dirty.”
After all the testimony Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner pushed to add nine additional counts to the 10 already faced by Scyrkels.
“I object to the additional counts,” said defense attorney Sam Endicott of Oklahoma City.
“It's unnecessary and ushers my client into some sort of deal she doesn't want to make.”
A judge's ruling did leave Scyrkels with 14 felony counts of cruelty to animals.
At least 174 animals were found inside with different types of fish, dogs, cats, reptiles, bird, two sugar gliders, kinkajou and chickens.
