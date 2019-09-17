There’s been a lot of questions from the Pauls Valley community ever since it was recently announced plans are to open an urgent care center in the local hospital building closed nearly a year ago.
Mike Schuster of the Southern Plains Medical Group wants to provide some answers for some of them.
Just last month members of the local city council and hospital authority gave the OK for Southern Plains to move into the building to open the urgent care operation and use the hospital equipment still inside.
Schuster released a statement showing preparations are underway to open the center on Nov. 1.
He’s quick to remind the public this center will not be a full hospital, although the group and the city of Pauls Valley are continuing efforts to renew the hospital’s license at the time of its closure back in October 2018.
“This medical facility will not operate nor offer emergency room level of services,” Schuster said in the statement.
“However, with the opening of the urgent care clinic, staffed with physicians and nurses, we will offer additional medical services not currently available, 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
“This will include diagnostic medical laboratory testing and radiology services to support local area physicians in their care of patients and nursing home residents, along with after-hours care for the entire service area population.”
The urgent care center will operate as part of Southern Plains’ primary care and specialty clinics, pharmacy, surgical facilities and ancillary medical services in Anadarko, Chickasha, Maysville and two clinics in PV.
Schuster said Southern Plains got involved in late 2018 as an effort to transition and provide support to some of the physician practices when the hospital closed.
He adds the group has worked over the last few months in coordination with the city and hospital authority to help restore the hospital’s license through the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The ultimate goal is to resurrect both hospital and emergency level services in Pauls Valley.
“We feel strongly that there is a possibility of getting the hospital license renewed, followed by re-certifying the hospital with CMS (Medicare),” he said in the statement.
“This is an ongoing effort that has our daily attention. While this is certainly not easy, it it also not impossible.”
Other goals listed include bringing back a “great” number of professional hospital employees and managing the full hospital operation, once open, in such a way as to create a “sustainable, viable healthcare service.”
“Since the closing of the hospital, physicians have had to send patients to these other hospitals for more complicated medical needs, diagnostic testing, such as lab work, radiology and other advance diagnostic testing.
“Ironically, we still have the building, the equipment and the technology available here in our town, sitting vacant and unused. We lack only the resources of people, and of course, a license to operate as a hospital.”
