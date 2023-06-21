A letter of apology was one part of a sentence for a Texas man taking a plea deal for taking a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit that started near Pauls Valley last year.
It was back on Sept. 14, 2022 when Jakob Webb, 24, of Ft. Worth sped up to as fast as 165 mph when chased by a trooper in a pursuit that eventually ended in Maysville.
During a hearing last week Webb’s no contest plea drew him a sentence of 40 days in county jail to be served on weekends.
The sentence calls for Webb to serve the time over a 20-week period as he’s supposed to check in at 6 p.m. each Friday. It started last week on June 16 and is expected to stretch through late October.
The jail stay is not all as Webb was ordered to write a letter of apology to the trooper who chased him, along with paying fines, court costs and attending a defensive driver course.
Also a part of Webb’s plea is a seven-year deferred sentence.
All this started when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper spotted a white Corvette traveling about 123 mph while going northbound on Interstate 35 last September. That speed got even higher a couple of miles south of Pauls Valley.
As the vehicle moved closer to Pauls Valley the trooper reported seeing the Corvette pass vehicles on the highway's shoulder while still moving at “excessive speeds.”
The pursuit then reached a construction zone as vehicles were narrowed into one lane.
It was at Pauls Valley's exit 72 where the vehicle got off the interstate as the call went out to all law enforcement agencies in the area to be on the lookout.
A short time later the vehicle, which had turned onto state Highway 19, was stopped by police in Maysville.
The driver, identified as Webb, told a trooper, “I'm sorry for not stopping, please don't take me to jail.”
Webb’s plea deal was for the felony charge of endangering others while attempting to elude police officers.
