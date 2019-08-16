A motorist not paying attention to a logjam of vehicles stopped for a construction zone near Paoli was tragically killed this week when his truck slammed into the back of a semi truck.
The fatality accident came in the late morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 15 at the site of a bridge project located about three miles north of Paoli's exit on Interstate 35.
Killed was 40-year-old Roberto Nieto of Moore, who state authorities report was traveling alone in a pickup truck.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows troopers believe Nieto wasn't paying attention to a number of vehicles lining up in the outside lane on the southbound side because of the construction zone between Paoli and Wayne.
At just after 11 a.m. Nieto's truck struck a semi truck stopped to get through the construction project in southern McClain County.
Inattention was the listed cause of the deadly collision as Nieto was pronounced dead at the scene by Purcell firefighters from head and arm injuries. He was transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
Driving the semi truck was Russell Pack, 41, of Chesterton, Ind., who was treated for head, internal trunk and leg injuries before being released at Purcell Municipal Hospital.
Troopers report both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Investigating the crash were troopers from OHP's detachment from Cleveland and McClain counties. Assisting at the site were Wayne firefighters, Wadley's E.M.S. and McClain County deputies.
