Area grow site gets OMMA action

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.