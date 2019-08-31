Threats of using a gun to shoot his family, himself and s Wynnewood store now have a Garvin County man facing a variety of criminal charges.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett reports it started when his office was contacted in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, Aug. 29 about a domestic abuse situation taking place that day at a rural residence east of Wynnewood.
According to Mullett, the investigation indicated a male subject identified as Frankie Redden had been drinking alcohol and intoxicated for a couple of days.
“Our deputies were told that Frankie Redden had a small pistol on his person and had threatened to kill his family and himself,” Mullett said in a released statement.
“The family members also advised that Redden had threatened to drive to the town of Wynnewood to 'shoot up a convenience store.'”
The sheriff's report shows Redden's family members told deputies he had fired the gun in their houses resulting in bullet holes in doors, walls and windows.
It was also learned several long guns and pistols were easily accessible to Redden if law enforcement officials approached the residence.
The sheriff says Redden was located just minutes later and taken into custody without incident.
“He was found having a small caliber pistol located on his person,” the sheriff adds.
A short time later Redden was booked into Garvin County jail on such complaints as possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, domestic abuse, reckless discharge of a firearm and plans to perform an act of violence.
During their investigation deputies reported finding bullet holes inside two houses and several spent shell casings outside.
They also learned Redden has a felony conviction in Virginia.
•••
In other news the sheriff said 14 inmates recently sentenced in Garvin County have been transferred to the state Department of Corrections to begin their prison terms.
They are Lindell Kittrell, 50, Jessie Parker, 30, James Johnson, 44, Charles Cannon, 36, Brandon Wilkerson, 30, Jeffery Simco, 52, Jimmy Logston, 18, Robin Lewis, 40, Cameron Phillips, 32, Rodney Veales, 47, Jessy Clair, 37, Richard Stultz, 27, Tyler Newby, 33, and Jason Willis, 33.
The sheriff’s office reminds residents of the service of OK VINE.
OK VINE is a criminal tracking and victim notification system that allows the ability to track the location and release of an inmate. The website is a service of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and can be found on the internet at www.vinelink.com.
