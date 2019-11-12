Tragedy struck when a Maysville motorist was killed after his vehicle went off an area roadway this weekend.
Authorities are still not sure why Carry Jonathon Stratton, 32, veered his large semi truck off a McClain County road, resulting in a deadly crash.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Stratton was alone while driving the truck southbound on state Highway 74.
At a site just south of state Highway 59 and a few miles north of Maysville the truck went off the roadway and troopers report it traveled 330 feet on the grassy shoulder.
When the truck returned to the road a few minutes after 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 it overturned 1 ½ times coming to rest on the passenger's side of the vehicle.
Troopers determined Stratton was not wearing seat belts at the time as he was ejected a distance of about 20 feet.
Stratton was initially taken by a Wadley's ambulance to Purcell Municipal Hospital.
He was then airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Once there medical personnel pronounced him dead from multiple injuries.
OHP troopers listed the cause of the collision as “fail to maintain lane.”
They also reported it appears as though Stratton was “normal” in the time leading up to the crash.
