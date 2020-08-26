A Maysville woman and Wayne man traveling together were both killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning near Ada.
Junetta Rolen, 43, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima, while Bradley Frazier, 45, was a passenger as the two were traveling westbound on state Highway 3W.
State troopers are not sure why the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected to the left and then crossed the highway's center line where it struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Kathy Babb, 63, of Ada as it approached from the opposite direction.
The tragedy unfolded at nearly 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a site about six miles west of Ada.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports shows all three individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Both Rolen and Frazier were pronounced dead at the scene before being transported to a funeral home in Ada.
Babb, who was traveling alone, was taken by a Mercy EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ada. She was treated for an arm injury and released.
Others assisting troopers at the wreck site were an official with the state medical examiner's office, Pontotoc County deputies and firefighters from Ada and Oil Center.
