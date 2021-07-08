Area rep gets kids' salute

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has released its legislative scorecard for the first session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature.
The scorecard detailed lawmakers’ records on children’s issues. From that nonpartisan evaluation of the voting records of all 101 state representatives and 48 state senators, six lawmakers were named “Children’s Legislators of the Year.”
“Our ‘Children’s Legislators of the Year’ awards honor those state representatives and senators who have gone above and beyond the call of duty on behalf of Oklahoma’s children,” said Joe Dorman, OICA’s CEO.
“These are special lawmakers who put Oklahoma’s children first, and we are honored to announce them.”
Among those earning the honor on the House of Representatives side was Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, whose district covers most of Garvin County.
“There is no more important role of government than to protect and nurture our children,” Roe said.
“More than for anyone else, our focus must be on our children, and I am proud to stand with OICA in their efforts to make Oklahoma a better state.”
OICA also noted the “extraordinary” records of freshman lawmakers on children’s issues.
Among those named “Freshman Legislators of the Year” by the OICA is Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, whose district includes a western portion of Garvin County.
Garvin said she looks forward to continuing her work on behalf of children.
“This award is a tremendous honor,” she said. “I am grateful and pledge to keep fighting for our state’s children.
Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, was one of two representative who received the “Special Attention Award” for their work on behalf of the state’s children.
Conley, whose district includes an eastern portion of Garvin County, not only fights for children in Oklahoma, but she is also a member of the national Trauma Awareness Committee and was noted for her work on trauma-informed issues relating to children.
“I am proud to have the opportunity to advocate for children and families all over America,” Conley said.
“It was especially important here in Oklahoma for us to pass House Bill 1773, which will add essential pre-certification training for our teachers designed to help children help build well-rounded lives.”
