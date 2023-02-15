Area votes not even close

The votes weren't even close for a couple of elections Tuesday in Garvin County.
Voters went to the polls for a three-candidate school board race in Maysville and a school bond issue in Paoli.
In Maysville it was John Winans Williams who won in a runaway vote for the No. 3 office on the board.
Williams finished with 74.7 percent of the vote, which in this election comes to 210 votes.
April Wood was a distant second with 20.2 percent, or 57 votes, while Matthew Cunningham received 14 votes (4.9 percent).
Two bond issue propositions easily passed in Paoli.
Needing at least 60 percent support to pass, the first proposition received 77.3 percent support with a 41-12 vote.
The proposition is $165,000 for new heating and cooling units for various places in Paoli like a school activity center and the school’s basketball court, along with $60,000 for new computers and other technology needs.
The second, $140,000 for a new school bus, got 79.2 percent with a 42-11 vote-count.
Up next is a vote on March 7 for State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
