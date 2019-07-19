It was a double tragedy as two drivers from Lindsay, each in a different vehicle, were both killed in a collision this week near Maysville.
In one vehicle was 21-year-old Dustin Davis, while Kylie Newey, 24, was in the other.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the vehicles driven by both collided at just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at a site about 3.8 miles west of Maysville.
Davis was alone while driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck westbound on state Highway 19.
Also alone was Newey, who was driving 2018 Mazda M6 eastbound on the same highway.
As the two approached each other the truck driven by Davis is reported to have crossed the road's center line where it struck Newey's car.
Troopers report the truck rolled one quarter time as Davis, not believed to have been wearing seat belts, was ejected.
The car driven by Newey went off the highway to the right and came to rest.
Newey, also believed to not be wearing seat belts at the time, was pinned in the vehicle for about 2 ½ hours before she was extricated by Maysville firefighters.
An investigator with the state medical examiner's office pronounced both Davis and Newey dead at the scene from “massive” injuries. Both were taken to a funeral home facility in Lindsay.
The OHP report indicates the cause of the deadly collision is still under investigation.
Also assisting at the wreck site were Lindsay firefighters and police and ambulance crews from Lindsay and Maysville.
